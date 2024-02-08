Videos
Published Jan 9, 2024 at 2:28 PM IST
Bangladesh FM Condemns Derogatory Remarks in Maldives Row
Bangladesh's Foreign Minister strongly denounces derogatory remarks against PM Modi amid the Maldives row, deeming such comments unacceptable. The diplomatic tension prompts a firm response from Bangladesh in defense of diplomatic decorum.
