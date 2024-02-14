Videos
Published Feb 14, 2024 at 12:26 PM IST
BAPS Hindu Mandir Consecration Ceremony Held in Abu Dhabi
The consecration ceremony for the BAPS Hindu Mandir was conducted in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant moment in the region's cultural landscape. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to officially inaugurate the temple later, underscoring the importance of this event in fostering cultural ties and religious harmony.
