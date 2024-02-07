Videos
Published Jan 27, 2024 at 10:07 AM IST
Bengaluru: Fire breaks out at paint shop in Chickpete market area
A swift response in Bengaluru as three fire tenders rapidly douse a paint shop fire in Chikpete Market. Thankfully, no injuries reported.
User| 11 days ago
Hi Republic TV, I would urge if you can initiate some saftery measures with concerned authorities, there are hundreds of Bag and rexine shops used for bag in the vicinity.. If the next one happens it would have a domino effect and the area is densely packed... all the bag shop owners should be mandated to keep safrey devices and fire extinguishers mandatorily.. This was save losses from fire mishap n life's also....I am a resident here and I can five you more insights into this.. Fire started due to a shirt circuit in the Gowdon region filles with paints and spread the whole area.. luckily non was harmed and it happened during night around 9:50 pm.. Fire engines came by 10 pm and started the role.. theymanaged pretty well and efficiently