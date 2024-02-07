Videos
ASI says mosque built over demolished Hindu temple: Vishnu Shankar Jain
The ASI survey report in the Gyanvapi case details the wealth of evidence of a grand Mandir. “The ASI has said that there existed a large Hindu Temple prior to the construction of the existing structure. This is the conclusive finding of the ASI..." said advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain.
