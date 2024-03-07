Videos
Published Mar 7, 2024
Water Woes Grip Bengaluru
Bengaluru, often referred to as India’s Silicon Valley, is facing a water crisis. As the sweltering summer approaches, the plea for government intervention grows louder, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable solutions to address the escalating water shortage in the tech hub.

