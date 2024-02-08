Videos
Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly
The Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill, introduced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state government, passed in the House on Tuesday. After passing the UCC Bill in the Assembly, Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code.
