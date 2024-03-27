Videos
Published Mar 26, 2024 at 11:34 PM IST
Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, head of Ramakrishna Mission dies at 94
Swami Smaranananda, the 16th president of the Ramakrishna Mission, died on March 26. He was admitted to Peerless Hospital in Kolkata on 18 January 2024 owing to fever and other complications
Published March 26th, 2024 at 23:34 IST
