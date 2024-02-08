Videos
Published Jan 10, 2024 at 2:12 PM IST
Charminar Express Derails at Telangana's Nampally Station, 5 Injured
Charminar Express experienced a derailment at Nampally Railway Station at approximately 9:15 am. Three coaches derailed during the incident. Fortunately, five individuals sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment. Additional information on the incident is pending as authorities investigate the cause of the derailment.
Charminar Express experienced a derailment at Nampally Railway Station at approximately 9:15 am. Three coaches derailed during the incident. Fortunately, five individuals sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment. Additional information on the incident is pending as authorities investigate the cause of the derailment.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.