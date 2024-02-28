In a major turn of events, the BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh, Harsh Mahajan, won the election on Feb 27. He was competing against Congress leader and candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The BJP earlier claimed that both the Congress and BJP candidates received 34 votes. BJP also claimed that their victory was decided by toss after both parties received a similar number of votes. The BJP candidate won by drawing lots. After conceding defeat, Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi congratulated BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan on winning the elections Speaking at the press conference, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said "First of all, I extend heartiest congratulations to Harsh Mahajan (BJP candidate), he has won. He deserves my congratulations. I would like to tell his party - introspect and think. When a 25-member party fields a candidate against a 43-member party, there is just one message -- we will shamelessly do that which is not permitted by the law..." Meanwhile, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu on the other hand slammed the cross voters and said that they had sold out their honesty and voted against their candidate CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "...When someone has sold out their honesty...Nine cross-votings took place, three of them were Independent MLAs but six others sold their honesty...and voted against him (Abhishek Singhvi) ..."