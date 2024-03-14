Videos
Published Mar 14, 2024 at 8:53 AM IST
‘Committed For Peaceful Elections In J&K,’ Says CEC
Chief election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on March 13, addressed the press conference in Jammu, J&K. He said that the election commission is ready to conduct the Lok Sabha Polls in J&K peacefully. “We are committed that the elections in J&K and whole country will be peaceful… We appeal the voters of J&K to take part in coming elections in large number… We had meeting with political parties, they said that elections should be transparent, some parties had assumptions that administration may be biased,” said Rajiv Kumar
Published March 14th, 2024 at 08:53 IST
