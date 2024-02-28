Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Entertainment
Economy
Politics
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Feb 28, 2024 at 2:58 PM IST

Congress Leader Vikramaditya Singh Gets Emotional As He Resigns

Congress Leader Vikramaditya Singh Gets Emotional As He Resigns From Himachal Pradesh Cabinet. Watch this report to see what he said as he addressed the media. 
 

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Will The Himachal Pradesh Government Collapse Soon?

Videos14 minutes ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

HP govt to collapse?

14 minutes ago
vikramaditya singh

Vikramaditya resigns

an hour ago
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at The Gathering Spot on voting rights and the Biden administration’s efforts to ensure ballot access for Americans

US Elections 2024

2 hours ago
Rajasthan CM BhajanLal Sharma

'Nation Comes First'

6 hours ago
indoor sports hall kashmir

1st Indoor Sports Hall JK

6 hours ago
Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar

Raj. Min. on Akbar

7 hours ago
sukhvinder singh sukhu

Sukhu Bashes Cross-Voters

7 hours ago
CM Yogi honored BJP candidates

BJP wins big

15 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

HP govt to fall?

15 hours ago
Is Rahul Gandhi Looking For a Safe Seat For 2024?

Rahul's next seat?

15 hours ago
Celebs

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
PM Modi

Gaganyaan Mission

a day ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Admits Mistake

a day ago
Yami Gautam

Yami on PM's Big Praise

a day ago
Nafe Singh Rathee Murder Shooter threaten to Driver

Strict action for killers

a day ago
CCTV Footage of Killers Chasing INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee

Rathee's Killers On Cam

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Will The Himachal Pradesh Government Collapse Soon?
Videos14 minutes ago
vikramaditya singh
Congress Leader Vikramaditya Singh Gets Emotional As He Resigns
Videosan hour ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

Trending Videos

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
04:11
Will The Himachal Pradesh Government Collapse Soon?
Videos14 minutes ago
vikramaditya singh
20:05
Congress Leader Vikramaditya Singh Gets Emotional As He Resigns
Videosan hour ago
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at The Gathering Spot on voting rights and the Biden administration’s efforts to ensure ballot access for Americans
03:58
Kamala Harris Announces Steps To Improve Voter Participation
Videos2 hours ago
Rajasthan CM BhajanLal Sharma
04:33
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Says, India Flourished Under PM Modi
Videos6 hours ago
indoor sports hall kashmir
03:16
Kashmir Gets Its First Multi-Purpose Indoor Sports Hall In Kupwara
Videos6 hours ago
Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar
03:26
Rajasthan Min Madan Dilawar Says, ‘Even Uttering Akbar’s Name Is Sin'
Videos7 hours ago
sukhvinder singh sukhu
03:40
CM Sukhu Takes Swipe At Cross-Voters
Videos7 hours ago
CM Yogi honored BJP candidates
04:47
BJP wins big in Rajya Sabha elections, Congress stumped in Himachal
Videos15 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
04:20
Himachal Pradesh govt to fall? Sukku govt in trouble after RS voting
Videos15 hours ago
Is Rahul Gandhi Looking For a Safe Seat For 2024?
07:16
After Wayanad snub from Left, is there a safe seat for Rahul Gandhi?
Videos15 hours ago
Celebs
03:25
Pankaj Udhas Laid To Rest With State Honours - Celebs Pay Tribute
Videosa day ago
PM Modi
03:18
PM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts Of Gaganyaan Mission
Videosa day ago
Arvind Kejriwal
03:00
Kejriwal Admits His Mistake
Videosa day ago
Yami Gautam
05:13
Yami Gautam Responds To PM Modi's Big Praise For Her Film 'Article 370'
Videosa day ago
Nafe Singh Rathee Murder Shooter threaten to Driver
03:18
Haryana Govt Promises Strict Action Against Killers of Nafe Rathee
Videosa day ago
CCTV Footage of Killers Chasing INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee
06:46
INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee's Alleged Killers Caught On CCTV
Videos2 days ago
AP
04:05
Maryam Nawaz becomes first female Chief Minister in Pakistan
Videos2 days ago
Jurgen Klopp
03:08
'Easily the most special trophy': Klopp on League Cup win
Videos2 days ago
Pankaj Udhas
03:32
Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas Dies Due To Prolonged Illness At 72
Videos2 days ago
Yami Gautam Article 370
04:37
Article 370 Movie Review: Yami Starrer Is An Engaging Political Drama
Videos2 days ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exposes Misinformation on Assam’s Debt Position
04:27
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Pledges To End Child Marriages
Videos2 days ago
Pankaj Udhas
03:46
Veteran Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas Dies At 72
Videos2 days ago
Shambu Border
04:45
Farmers Take Out Tractor March Near Yamuna Expressway
Videos2 days ago
Meet The Man Lauded By PM Modi In ‘Mann Ki Baat’ For His Dedication Towards Gojri, Manshah Khakhi
03:31
Meet The Man Lauded By PM Modi In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Manshah Khakhi
Videos2 days ago
Whatsapp logo