Published May 24, 2024 at 12:03 AM IST
Bangladesh MP killed: CCTV shows bags used to dispose body parts
Anwarul Azim Anar, a Bangladesh MP believed to have been murdered in Kolkata, was skinned and chopped up in an apartment and disposed of in several plastic packets across the city, investigations have revealed. The MP had been missing since May 13, two days after he arrived in Kolkata.
