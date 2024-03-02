Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Siddaramaiah Assures Action In Bengaluru Blast Case

After an IED blast in a Bengaluru Cafe injured at least 10 persons, political row broke out between Congress and BJP. Amid the commotion, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that politics mustn’t be done on the same. Notably, the suspect has been identified on CCTV footage. Caught on camera, the man appears with a face mask and specs on. The IED blast at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe left at least 10 injured. The injured include cafe staff and a customer. All are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The police had invoked the stringent UAPA provisions in the case. 

