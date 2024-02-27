Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Published Feb 27, 2024 at 9:40 AM IST

Haryana Govt Promises Strict Action Against Killers of Nafe Rathee

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij condemned the murder of Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee on February 26. He also said that he handed over the probe of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. He went on to say that government and police officials are also working very hard to bring the culprits behind bars and strict action will be taken against them. 

