Published Feb 25, 2024 at 7:50 PM IST

Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Bahadurgarh

Unidentified assailants shot dead the Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee in Jhajjar district on Sunday, February 25. The INLD leader, a former MLA, was travelling in an SUV when the assailants, who were in a car, attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town.

Whatsapp logo