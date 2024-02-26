Videos
Published Feb 26, 2024 at 9:30 AM IST
INLD Haryana Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead In Jhajjar
INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by unidentified assailants near railway crossing at Bahadurgarh in Haryana’s Jhajjar on Feb 25. As per reports, the miscreants came in a car and fired indiscriminately killing the INLD chief. INLD Secretary General Abhay Singh Chautala held the state government responsible for the killing. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij expressed grief over his death and ordered immediate action on the matter. Locals in large numbers gathered outside the Sanjivani Hospital where his body was taken. More details will follow.
