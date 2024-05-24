Videos
Published May 24, 2024 at 5:48 PM IST
Bibhav Kumar Sent To 4-day Judicial Custody
Main accused in Maliwal Assaultgate and Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar has been sent to judicial custody till May 28. Kumar was presented before the Tis Hazari Court after the end of his police custody on May 24. A case was filed against Kumar and an SIT was formed to investigate the case based on Maliwal's complaint.
Published May 24th, 2024 at 17:48 IST
