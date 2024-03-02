At 11:55 AM exactly an hour before the blast the suspect is seen walking outside the cafe. The man is wearing a white cap, shades and carrying a bag. The man is again spotted on CCTV a few moments later. This time inside the cafe posing as a customer. He was seen carrying a plate and walking towards the part of the restaurant where the blast occurred. At 12:55 PM a blast rocked the Rameshwaram cafe, injuring at least 10 people.