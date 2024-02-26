Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee in Jhajjar district was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday, February 25. Rathee, a former MLA, was travelling in an SUV when the assailants attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town. INLD chief Abhay Chautala blamed Haryana's ML Khattar government for the attack.