Published Feb 25, 2024 at 11:37 PM IST

How Nafe Singh Rathee, Haryana INLD chief, was shot dead in Jhajjar

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee in Jhajjar district was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday, February 25. Rathee, a former MLA, was travelling in an SUV when the assailants attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town. INLD chief Abhay Chautala blamed Haryana's ML Khattar government for the attack.

