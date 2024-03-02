In a successful operation, Indian Navy in coordination with NCB seized drugs of over 3300 kg off the Gujarat coast on Feb 28. 5 crew members, four Iranian and a Pakistani crew member were arrested for smuggling. NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh informed about the major haul and linked Pakistan angle in the case. Further, revealing details about the drugs seized, NCB Dy DG said that its connection links towards Pakistan-based drug lord, Haji Salim. The seized drugs included 3,110 kg of charas/hashish, 158.3 kg of methamphetamine, and 24.6 kg of suspected heroin. Detailing over the operation, NCB Dy DG revealed that the smugglers were connected through satellite and their handler was based in Middle East.