A day after more than 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threat e-mails that created scare of an unprecedented scale, the Delhi Police on Thursday approached Russian mailing service company Mail.ru via Interpol to trace the exact source of the e-mails, official sources said. Police have also written to the CBI seeking information through Interpol channels about the threat e-mails. The FIR registered in connection with the case has stated that the intention of the bomb hoax e-mails received by the schools was to create mass panic and disturb public order in the national capital. It was registered against unknown persons. Over 200 schools in Delhi-NCR Wednesday morning received a hoax bomb threat via e-mail which led to widespread panic among parents and students, prompting authorities to suspend classes and ask parents to pick their wards from the schools.