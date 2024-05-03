Videos
Delhi Police Seeks Russian Help To Locate Origin, Sender Of The Hoax Mai
A day after more than 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threat e-mails that created scare of an unprecedented scale, the Delhi Police on Thursday approached Russian mailing service company Mail.ru via Interpol to trace the exact source of the e-mails, official sources said. Police have also written to the CBI seeking information through Interpol channels about the threat e-mails. The FIR registered in connection with the case has stated that the intention of the bomb hoax e-mails received by the schools was to create mass panic and disturb public order in the national capital. It was registered against unknown persons. Over 200 schools in Delhi-NCR Wednesday morning received a hoax bomb threat via e-mail which led to widespread panic among parents and students, prompting authorities to suspend classes and ask parents to pick their wards from the schools.
Published May 3rd, 2024 at 16:28 IST
