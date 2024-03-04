Videos
Published Mar 4, 2024 at 9:38 AM IST
Spanish woman gang-rape case: 3 accused arrested, brought to Dumka Court
The three accused, who were arrested in the Spanish woman’s alleged gang-rape case, were brought to Dumka Court in Jharkhand on March 03. The three residents of Jharkhand were arrested after the woman and her husband complained of rape at the Hansdiha police station area. The Spanish couple, who were on a bike tour across the country were resting in a tent, when the alleged guilty individuals gang-raped the woman.
