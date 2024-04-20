Videos
Published Apr 20, 2024 at 11:36 PM IST
Two children found dead in locked house in Delhi's Pandav Nagar area
Two children were allegedly killed in the Pandav Nagar area of East Delhi. The mother of the children was found seriously injured, said the police. The father, 42-year-old Shyamji was said to be absconding. The house, in the Shashi Garden area, was locked since April 19.

