Published Feb 22, 2024 at 6:47 PM IST
Vendor molests several students while serving food during school picnic
In a shameful incident in Thane, Maharashtra, at least 8 children were allegedly molested during a school picnic trip. As per the police, attendant Javed Mohammad Khan inappropriately touched the children of the 7-8 age group while serving them food in the bus. The bus was heading to a private school picnic organized at a theme park in Ghatkopar on Feb 20. The accused has been charged under the sections of IPC 354, 354(A) & 509 as well as under the (POCSO) Act.
