Published Apr 23, 2024 at 6:13 PM IST
Deadly Floods In Southern China, Guangdong Province Kill At Least 4
Flood-affected areas in south China have called for all-out efforts to reduce the impact brought about by the heavy rainfall during recent days including transferring residents, strengthening monitoring frequency and issuing early warnings to safeguard people's lives and property, and preventing secondary disasters such as landslides caused by heavy rainfall.
Published April 23rd, 2024 at 18:13 IST
