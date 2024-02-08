Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives Guard of Honour in London

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in London for a three-day visit from Jan 8 to Jan 10.Tweeting on X, Rajnath Singh mentioned about his bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart, Grant Shapps. On his visit, Rajnath Singh was given a Guard of Honour at the Horse Guards Parade Grounds, London. Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Tavistock, London. Rajnath Singh is also expected to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak & Foreign Secretary David Cameron. Defence, security & industrial cooperation issues are expected to be discussed during Singh's visit.