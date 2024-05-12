Videos
Published May 11, 2024 at 9:23 AM IST
Defence Secretary Aramane Explains Importance Of Aatmanirbharta
Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane elaborated on the importance of self-reliance of India in the defence sector. He said, "The societal effect of not having Atmanirbharta are tremendous. Atmanirbhar Bharata is the most important task. And in the defence sector, DRDO has been entrusted with the job. I am proud to say that the performance of DRDO in crisis has been top-class."
Published May 11th, 2024 at 09:23 IST
