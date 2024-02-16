Videos
Published Feb 16, 2024 at 2:48 PM IST
Delhi factory fire: Death toll climbs to 11, four others injured
The death toll in the Alipur fire incident has risen to 11 after four more labourers succumbed to their injuries, officials said on Friday. The fire that broke out at two paint and chemical godowns in Alipur area in Delhi on Thursday has left four people injured. Officials suspect that two more people are trapped under the debris.
