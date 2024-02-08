Videos
Published Jan 15, 2024 at 9:55 AM IST
Dense Fog Causes Havoc: 18 Trains Delayed
In the wake of dense fog gripping Delhi and its surrounding regions, a total of 18 trains originating from various parts of India have encountered significant delays. This unforeseen weather condition has resulted in widespread disruption, leaving passengers stranded and grappling with the challenges of uncertain travel schedules.
In the wake of dense fog gripping Delhi and its surrounding regions, a total of 18 trains originating from various parts of India have encountered significant delays. This unforeseen weather condition has resulted in widespread disruption, leaving passengers stranded and grappling with the challenges of uncertain travel schedules.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
HD Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi's Assurances
Videos15 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.