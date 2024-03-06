×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Mar 6, 2024 at 8:24 AM IST

Detailed Tour Of India’s Very First Under-River Metro In Kolkata

Take a detailed tour of India's very first under-river metro in Kolkata. 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 08:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Detailed Tour Of India’s Very First Under-River Metro In Kolkata

Videos2 hours ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's Under River Metro

2 hours ago
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine Sunk Russian Ship

2 hours ago
Gaza UN Europe israel hamas

Hamas Sexual Violence

14 hours ago
DMK MP A Raja emphasized the importance of Dravidian and Tamil nationalism, rejecting the idea of “Hindu nationalism” on the eve of the consecration ceremony

A Raja sparks Controversy

14 hours ago
Mamata Banerjee

Sandeshkali Uprising

15 hours ago
US Airbase in Jordan Drone Attack Joe Biden

Ceasefire In Gaza

15 hours ago
A Raja

DMK Leader Sparks Row

15 hours ago
Mamata Banerjee

Didi Moves Supreme Court

15 hours ago
PM MODI

PM Modi In Telangana

15 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe trains

19 hours ago
Gyanvapi

Gyanvapi Case

19 hours ago
Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani Rahul Gandhi

19 hours ago
PM MODI

K Annamalai On PM Modi

19 hours ago
kerala man killed in northern israel in hezbollah attack

Indian Killed In Israel

20 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Shetty Exclusive

20 hours ago
Randeep Hooda

"An Anti-Propaganda Film"

a day ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon
Detailed Tour Of India’s Very First Under-River Metro In Kolkata
Videos2 hours ago
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine's High Tech Sea Drones Sink Russian Warship Ship
Videos2 hours ago
Gaza UN Europe israel hamas
Hamas Committed Sexual Violence On October 7
Videos14 hours ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

Trending Videos

Kunal Kemmu
08:19
Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Will have you belly laughing!
Videos2 minutes ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon
03:48
Detailed Tour Of India’s Very First Under-River Metro In Kolkata
Videos2 hours ago
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
03:17
Ukraine's High Tech Sea Drones Sink Russian Warship Ship
Videos2 hours ago
Gaza UN Europe israel hamas
04:14
Hamas Committed Sexual Violence On October 7
Videos14 hours ago
DMK MP A Raja emphasized the importance of Dravidian and Tamil nationalism, rejecting the idea of “Hindu nationalism” on the eve of the consecration ceremony
03:43
DMK Leader A Raja Makes Secessionist Remarks
Videos14 hours ago
Mamata Banerjee
11:16
CBI To Investigate Attack on ED Officials
Videos15 hours ago
US Airbase in Jordan Drone Attack Joe Biden
03:15
UN Resolution Calling For Ceasefire In Gaza
Videos15 hours ago
A Raja
03:00
DMK Leader A Raja Sparks Row With Secessionist Remark
Videos15 hours ago
Mamata Banerjee
06:09
Didi Moves Supreme Court Against Calcutta HC's Order
Videos15 hours ago
PM MODI
08:54
Hyderabad Gets First of Its Kind Aviation Centre
Videos15 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
01:59
Kylian Mbappe trains for PSG
Videos19 hours ago
Gyanvapi
00:00
Gyanvapi Case: Hindu Side Files Petition In District Court
Videos19 hours ago
Smriti Irani
00:00
WATCH: Smriti Irani Challenges Rahul Gandhi Over ‘UPA Rule Vs Modi
Videos19 hours ago
PM MODI
05:10
K Annamalai over ‘family-less’ remarks on PM Modi
Videos19 hours ago
kerala man killed in northern israel in hezbollah attack
03:28
Kerala Man Killed In Hezbollah Missile Attack In Northern Israel
Videos20 hours ago
Sini Shetty
11:16
Exclusive: Sini Shetty On Representing India At Miss World 2023
Videos20 hours ago
Randeep Hooda
03:14
'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' An Anti-Propaganda Film
Videosa day ago
Day 3
06:52
Inside Anant-Radhika’s Glitzy Pre-wedding Bash
Videosa day ago
Shehbaz Sharif
05:03
Shehbaz Sharif elected Pakistan's prime minister
Videos2 days ago
Bengaluru Cafe Blast
05:54
Fresh CCTV Footage Of Bengaluru Cafe Blast Prime Suspect Accessed
Videos2 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo's magic goal for Al Nassr
02:01
Ronaldo's Al Nassr are ready to play Al Ain
Videos2 days ago
Nita Ambani
01:46
Nita Ambani Dances To Vishwambhari Stuti At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding
Videos2 days ago
spanish woman gang rape
04:04
Spanish woman gang-rape case: 3 accused arrested, brought to Dumka Court
Videos2 days ago
PM Modi will inaugurate first under-river tunnel of Kolkata Metro
03:23
PM Modi's detailed vision for next 5 years, ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’
Videos2 days ago
Whatsapp logo