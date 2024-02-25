English
Published Feb 25, 2024 at 12:40 PM IST

Election Commission Determined To Conduct Inducement-Free Polls

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar at a press conference in Chennai said that the Election Commission is extremely determined and all the collectors and all the enforcement agencies have been told that they want an inducement of free elections. “The Commission is extremely determined and all the collectors, all the enforcement agencies have been told about this that we want an inducement free elections. Free, fair, and transparent elections. And by inducement free we mean the misuse of money in the elections would not be tolerated,” said Rajiv Kumar. On February 24, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with the top officials of the Election Commission of India reviewed poll preparedness in Tamil Nadu for forthcoming general elections to Lok Sabha.

India’s First Underground Railway Station To Be Completed Soon

Videos22 minutes ago
India's first underground railway station to be completed soon

Our First Underground RS

22 minutes ago
PM Modi Performs Pooja at Bet Dwarka Temple in Gujarat

PM At Byet Dwarka Temple

26 minutes ago
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Inducement-Free Polls

29 minutes ago
Sudarshan Setu

Sudarshan Setu opened

32 minutes ago
protest for hostages in tel aviv

Protest For Hostages

35 minutes ago
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Muslim Marriage Act

15 hours ago
pm modi in varanasi

PM Modi full speech

21 hours ago
PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Over Rs 13,000 Crore

Aatmanirbhar Bharat

21 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi on cooperatives

21 hours ago
Union Home Minister Facilitates PM Modi

PM Modi on success of FPO

21 hours ago
US Says Attack on Indian Students 'Unacceptable, Biden Working Hard to Disrupt Such Incidents’

Russia Ukraine war

a day ago
UN

UN Chief Roars At Russia

a day ago
Shambu Border

What's Next For Farmers?

a day ago
Assam Cabinet scraps Muslim Marriage & Divorce Act

Assam Govt's Big Decision

a day ago
US Brazil G20 Lula Blinken

Blinken on Brazil

a day ago
India accelerates development of indigenous tank engine for Arjun Mark 1A

MSME Defence Expo 2024

a day ago
