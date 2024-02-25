Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar at a press conference in Chennai said that the Election Commission is extremely determined and all the collectors and all the enforcement agencies have been told that they want an inducement of free elections. “The Commission is extremely determined and all the collectors, all the enforcement agencies have been told about this that we want an inducement free elections. Free, fair, and transparent elections. And by inducement free we mean the misuse of money in the elections would not be tolerated,” said Rajiv Kumar. On February 24, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with the top officials of the Election Commission of India reviewed poll preparedness in Tamil Nadu for forthcoming general elections to Lok Sabha.