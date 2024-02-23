Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Farmer Leaders Demand Registration Of FIR Over Death Of Protester

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on February 22 appealed to the Punjab Government to register a case of 302 against the Centre for allegedly vandalizing the vehicles of protesting farmers. He also requested the state government to make its stand clear regarding the farmers’ demand. “... the way Center entered our territory and attacked, vandalised our vehicles, the Punjab government should register a case of 302 against them... We have proof that the Punjab government stopped our ‘langar’ and vehicles coming to the protest site yesterday. The Punjab government should make its stand clear as to what their stand is regarding us...” said Sarwan Singh Pandher. 

