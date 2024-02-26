Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Published Feb 26, 2024 at 12:02 PM IST

Farmers Take Out Tractor March Near Yamuna Expressway

The farmers have announced a pan India tractor rally as part of their protests. According to sources, the farmers will line up tractors from Greater Noida to the Noida side and march along the Yamuna Expressway. They will further move towards the Chilla border via the Noida Expressway. The farmers are protesting to push for a law ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce. Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Gen Secy, Sarvan Singh Pandher informed about the plans after the tractor rally. 

Whatsapp logo