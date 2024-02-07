Videos
Published Jan 19, 2024 at 9:26 AM IST
Massive Fire on Ghodbunder Road Claims One Life in Thane
A person loses their life in a massive fire on Ghodbunder Road, Thane, as a container blaze disrupts traffic. The container, involved in the accident, is removed after three hours of intense efforts by traffic police, finally reopening the route for commuters. The deceased's body is sent for postmortem examination, highlighting the challenges and aftermath of the tragic incident.
