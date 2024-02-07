Videos
Fatwa Against Chief Imam Ilyasi For Attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
A fatwa has been issued against a prominent Muslim cleric for attending the Ayodhya Ram temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22. Speaking to ANI, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, confirmed receiving the ‘fatwa’ issued against him. “As a chief Imam, I received the invitation from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. I contemplated for two days and then decided to go to Ayodhya for harmony, for the country,” he told the news agency.
