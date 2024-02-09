Videos
Published Feb 9, 2024 at 1:33 PM IST
Bharat Ratna For FMR PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh and DR Swaminathan
Former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh as well as agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.
