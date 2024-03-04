Videos
Published Mar 4, 2024 at 5:23 PM IST
Fresh CCTV Footage Of Bengaluru Cafe Blast Prime Suspect Accessed
In a significant development in Bengaluru’s Rameswaram cafe bomb blast case, the footage of the suspect alighting from a bus at Kundalahalli bus stand before carrying out the blast, has been accessed. Further investigation by CCB investigation teams underway.
