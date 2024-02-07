Videos
Published Jan 31, 2024 at 6:58 PM IST
From Ram Mandir to Space: Top 10 moments of President Murmu's speech
President Droupadi Murmu on January 31 addressed Parliamentarians for the first time in the new Parliament building. She lauded the Indian government’s efforts in different sectors. From Ram Mandir consecration to defence prowess, here are top 10 moments of President’s address.
