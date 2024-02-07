Videos
Published Jan 24, 2024 at 5:26 PM IST
From snipers to AI surveillance, Army ups security at LoC for R-Day
Ahead of the 75th Republic Day, the Indian Army has heightened the surveillance and security in border areas of Jammu & Kashmir. Snipers are have been deployed for overnight surveillance in the forest areas of Gurez in Bandipora near LoC. Security personnel are deployed with modern night surveillance, AI-based equipment and other modern equipment. Multi-layer security has been put up in J&K for Republic Day with security forces carrying out random vehicle checking.
Ahead of the 75th Republic Day, the Indian Army has heightened the surveillance and security in border areas of Jammu & Kashmir. Snipers are have been deployed for overnight surveillance in the forest areas of Gurez in Bandipora near LoC. Security personnel are deployed with modern night surveillance, AI-based equipment and other modern equipment. Multi-layer security has been put up in J&K for Republic Day with security forces carrying out random vehicle checking.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Harda blast accident accused arrested
Videos18 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.