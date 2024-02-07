Ahead of the 75th Republic Day, the Indian Army has heightened the surveillance and security in border areas of Jammu & Kashmir. Snipers are have been deployed for overnight surveillance in the forest areas of Gurez in Bandipora near LoC. Security personnel are deployed with modern night surveillance, AI-based equipment and other modern equipment. Multi-layer security has been put up in J&K for Republic Day with security forces carrying out random vehicle checking.