Indian Coast Guard on March 01 showcased its surveillance and anti-high jacking capabilities at Gujarat’s Oil refinery hub Vadinagar in Jamnagar. ICG has upgraded security to stop any kind of piracy attempts in the Gulf of Kutch region where major refineries are present. Meanwhile, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt today inaugurated the new jetty in the Vadinar area in Gulf of Kutch. Gujarat’s Vadinar area is home to major refineries of Reliance and Nayara along with oil supplying infrastructure of public sector companies. Indian Coast Guard has upgraded security infrastructure in the region with new jetties and deployment of new ships in the area. Speaking over the new jetty, ICG Director General Rakesh Pal said that it will facilitate the movement of Navy’s vessels to take action.