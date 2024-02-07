Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor behind Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya, touched down at Bangalore airport on January 24. A crowd gathered at the airport gave him a grand welcome. Arun’s wife and his family also welcomed him at the Bengaluru airport. He was also invited to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram temple and felt that he was the luckiest person in the world after making Lord Ram’s idol.