Videos
Published Jan 25, 2024 at 12:39 PM IST
Grand Welcome For Ram Lalla Idol Sculptor Arun Yogiraj At Bengaluru
Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor behind Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya, touched down at Bangalore airport on January 24. A crowd gathered at the airport gave him a grand welcome. Arun’s wife and his family also welcomed him at the Bengaluru airport. He was also invited to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram temple and felt that he was the luckiest person in the world after making Lord Ram’s idol.
Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor behind Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya, touched down at Bangalore airport on January 24. A crowd gathered at the airport gave him a grand welcome. Arun’s wife and his family also welcomed him at the Bengaluru airport. He was also invited to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram temple and felt that he was the luckiest person in the world after making Lord Ram’s idol.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.