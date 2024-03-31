×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Mar 31, 2024 at 7:24 PM IST

Guwahati airport flooded after heavy rainfall causes ceiling collapse

The passenger lounge of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Assam's Guwahati was flooded after water gushed through the ceiling following heavy rainfall in the city. Heavy downpour resulted in a ceiling collapsing at the Guwahati airport.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 19:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Guwahati airport flooded after heavy rainfall causes ceiling collapse

Videosan hour ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Assam: Storm in Guwahati

Guwahati airport flooded

an hour ago
Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo Dead At 27

10 hours ago
Bollywood weddings

Secret Celebrity Weddings

19 hours ago
Microsoft and OpenAI to collaborate for $100 billion data centre project

Microsoft and OpenAI

a day ago
Calls warning 'action against misuse' on a rise

Advisory against pesky

a day ago
Daniel Balaji

Daniel Balaji Dies At 48

a day ago
Jasleen Royal

Jasleen On Music

2 days ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun Statue

2 days ago
Aditi Sidharth

Aditi-Siddharth Engaged

2 days ago
PM Modi & BillGates

AI Not Just 'Aai'

2 days ago
Rumy Alqahtani

Who is Rumy Alqahtani?

4 days ago
Natasha Diddee

The Gutless Foodie Dies

4 days ago
Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head

Pavan Davuluri

4 days ago
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed

Elon Musk's Lawsuit

4 days ago
US new home sales fall in February

US new home sales fall

4 days ago
Mohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Mohit Sharma on GT loss

4 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Assam: Storm in Guwahati
Guwahati airport flooded after heavy rainfall causes ceiling collapse
Videosan hour ago
Chance Perdomo
Chance Perdomo, Gen V Star, Dies Aged 27
Videos10 hours ago
Bollywood weddings
Virushka, VicKat, Nickyanka, Saifeena: Hush-hush Celebrity Weddings
Videos19 hours ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows3 months ago

Trending Videos

Assam: Storm in Guwahati
03:56
Guwahati airport flooded after heavy rainfall causes ceiling collapse
Videosan hour ago
Chance Perdomo
03:09
Chance Perdomo, Gen V Star, Dies Aged 27
Videos10 hours ago
Bollywood weddings
03:03
Virushka, VicKat, Nickyanka, Saifeena: Hush-hush Celebrity Weddings
Videos19 hours ago
Microsoft and OpenAI to collaborate for $100 billion data centre project
02:11
Microsoft and OpenAI to collaborate for $100 billion data centre project
Videosa day ago
Calls warning 'action against misuse' on a rise
03:34
Calls warning 'action against misuse' on a rise
Videosa day ago
Daniel Balaji
03:01
Daniel Balaji, Kamal Haasan's Vettaiyadu Vilayadu Co-star, Dies Aged 48
Videosa day ago
Jasleen Royal
17:40
Jasleen Calls Award Shows Gimmicks, Speaks Out Against Remake Culture
Videos2 days ago
Allu Arjun
04:27
Allu Arjun Poses With His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds In Dubai
Videos2 days ago
Aditi Sidharth
03:07
Aditi-Siddharth Get Engaged In A Hush-Hush Ceremony
Videos2 days ago
PM Modi & BillGates
03:02
AI Not Just 'Aai': PM Modi's One-Liner Impresses Bill Gates | Watch
Videos2 days ago
Rumy Alqahtani
03:05
Rumy Alqahtani Becomes First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia
Videos4 days ago
Natasha Diddee
03:00
Natasha Diddee aka The Gutless Foodie, Food Blogger, Dies In Pune
Videos4 days ago
Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head
03:14
Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head
Videos4 days ago
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed
01:53
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed
Videos4 days ago
US new home sales fall in February
01:41
US new home sales fall in February
Videos4 days ago
Mohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya
01:52
Mohit Sharma responds to Gujurat Titans' loss
Videos4 days ago
Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda Dies At 95
03:04
Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, head of Ramakrishna Mission dies at 94
Videos5 days ago
Toni Kroos
02:34
Toni Kroos is beaming as he trains in Germany
Videos5 days ago
Vinicius Jr
03:06
Brazil's Vinicius Jr. breaks down on how he's dealing with racism
Videos5 days ago
Moscow Attack Suspects
04:17
Moscow: Suspects Of Concert Hall Attack Produced In Court
Videos5 days ago
Swatantra Veer Savarkar Trailer
05:12
Swatantra Veer Savarkar Review: Randeep The Director Fails This Biopic
Videos6 days ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn
03:25
PM Modi Extends Holi Greetings To Countrymen, Calls Them 'Family'
Videos6 days ago
Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain
03:00
13 Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Garbhagriha
Videos6 days ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names
03:20
Kangana Ranaut, Maneka Gandhi in BJP's 5th Lok Sabha candidates list
Videos7 days ago
Whatsapp logo