Published Mar 31, 2024 at 7:24 PM IST
Guwahati airport flooded after heavy rainfall causes ceiling collapse
The passenger lounge of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Assam's Guwahati was flooded after water gushed through the ceiling following heavy rainfall in the city. Heavy downpour resulted in a ceiling collapsing at the Guwahati airport.
Published March 31st, 2024 at 19:24 IST
