Videos
Published Feb 1, 2024 at 7:06 PM IST
Devotees change name of Gyanvapi complex after historic verdict
Watch devotees change the name of Gyanvapi Mosque to Gyanvapi temple. The Varanasi District Court granted the right to worship to Hindus at the Gyanvapi Complex yesterdy. Watch the video to know more.
Watch devotees change the name of Gyanvapi Mosque to Gyanvapi temple. The Varanasi District Court granted the right to worship to Hindus at the Gyanvapi Complex yesterdy. Watch the video to know more.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.