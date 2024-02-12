Videos
Published Feb 12, 2024 at 2:21 PM IST
Watch: JCB Drivers, Eyewitness Recount Haldwani Violence
Violence erupted in Haldwani's Balbhoonpura area during a demolition drive. This left JCB drivers injured and machines torched, Curfew remains imposed as tensions simmer.

