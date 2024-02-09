Videos
Haldwani Violence: Nainital DM Briefs On Situation
Nainital DM Vandana Singh briefed on the situation in Haldwani. She said that the anti encroachment drive was done lawfully and no particular asset was targeted. Notably, violence erupted in Haldwani after a mosque and an 'illegally constructed madarsa' were demolished by the authorities.
