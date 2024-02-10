Videos
Published Feb 10, 2024 at 3:32 PM IST
Republic Reports From Haldwani Violence Spot | Ground Report
In view of the recent violence that stormed Uttarakhand's Haldwani, the state government has revoked the curfew and deployed seven district magistrates to maintain law and order situation that went downhill during demolition of an illegal construction. The district administration enforced a city-wide curfew in Haldwani on Thursday evening
Watch video for more
