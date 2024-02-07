Videos
Published Feb 4, 2024 at 10:41 AM IST
Hand Grenade Found In Indore’s Dwarkapuri Area, Defused
A hand grenade discovered in Indore's Dwarkapuri area has been successfully defused, averting a potential threat.
A hand grenade discovered in Indore's Dwarkapuri area has been successfully defused, averting a potential threat.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.
Top comments
User| 2 days ago
very surprising police and bomb disposal squad is depended on cell phone lights , thats what it appears in the video, if the quality of video is not good then its different issue, these are professionals and they r dealing with a suspected grenade and not a toy, they need to equipped well and using powerful flash lights or external lights to examine the object and area.