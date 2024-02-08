Videos
Published Feb 7, 2024 at 10:45 AM IST
Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion
In Harda, Madhya Pradesh, an explosion at a firecracker factory has resulted in 11 fatalities and over 200 injuries. The blast, which occurred recently, has prompted an investigation into its cause, with initial findings suggesting a manufacturing mishap. Emergency services are actively responding, and the incident underscores the need for enhanced safety measures in industrial settings.
In Harda, Madhya Pradesh, an explosion at a firecracker factory has resulted in 11 fatalities and over 200 injuries. The blast, which occurred recently, has prompted an investigation into its cause, with initial findings suggesting a manufacturing mishap. Emergency services are actively responding, and the incident underscores the need for enhanced safety measures in industrial settings.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.