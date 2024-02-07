Videos
Published Feb 1, 2024 at 6:47 PM IST
Hindu Devotees Offer Prayers At Gyanvapi Mosque Complex
Following a Varanasi court order granting Hindus the right to worship, devotees gather at Gyanvapi Mosque Complex to offer prayers in a significant development.
