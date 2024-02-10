Videos
Published Feb 10, 2024
Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks In Lok Sabha On Ram Mandir | Full Speech
While speaking during a discussion over Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said, "22 January will be a historic day for the years to come...It was the day that fulfilled the hopes & aspirations of all Ram devotees..." He also lambasted Opposition leaders who boycotted the Pran Pratishtha event, saying, "January 22 was the beginning of great India...Those who imagine a country without lord Ram do not know our country well and they represent the days of colonialism."
